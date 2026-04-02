13th Annual Zombie Blood Drive at Flagstaff Mall is Oct. 29

Donating blood has never been more freakishly fun! The 13th Annual Zombie Blood Drive, sponsored by AOKflag and Vitalant, will be Thursday, Oct. 29, giving local donors a chance to put on their bravest (or spookiest) faces and help boost the local blood supply while decked out in their Halloween best.

Donors will receive a Zeke the Zombie T-shirt and other goodies from AOKFLAG and Vitalant. Food and refreshments at the blood drive will be provided by Butler Subway Cafe, Pic-N-Run, Dairy Queen, Auntie Anne's, Nackard Pepsi and Vitalant. Donors are also automatically entered for a chance to win a $10,000 gift card (see Vitalant.org/ScaryGoodGiveaway for details).

Donors will also have the chance to visit the Flagstaff Mall Haunted Photo Area and make last-minute additions to their costumes with a visit to Spirit Halloween.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3872459-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: Thursday, 29 October 2026 at 09:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community