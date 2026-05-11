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17th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo

17th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo

A community festival with so much to do, beautiful creations of art, a bike parade, 2 stages for performances with great food and drinks to enjoy with the community of Flagstaff. Help to raise money for local non profits! Admission is free for the first 250 people each day with 3 non-perishable food items to benefit Flagstaff Family Food Center.

Wheeler Park
$25 - $150
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets
Wheeler Park
211 W. Aspen Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004