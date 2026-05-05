17th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival Sets Stage for a Fun-Filled Community Weekend, June 6-7

While a jam-packed lineup of live musical talent is the centerpiece of this highly anticipated family-friendly event - voted Best Flagstaff Festival more than 10 times - numerous other features invite the community to participate in the festivities.

In addition to a second stage with musical theater and dance performances, other highlights of the two-day event include a bike parade and costume contests that the public can join, as well as interactive oversized puppets, a huge kids' area, photo booth for capturing playful memories, local vendors, craft brews and cocktails, great food and more.

Set in Wheeler Park, where trees provide plenty of shade for a beautiful weekend outdoors, the festival is among the Flagstaff community's most beloved traditions. The inclusive event brings together neighbors, families, artists, outdoor enthusiasts, local businesses and non-profits to celebrate Flagstaff and honor the various cultures that make the community so vibrant.

Featured performers on the 2026 Hullabaloo stage include Mitchum Yacoub, Onus B Johnson, Reposado, Innastate, Giovani Kiyingi, The Skavelinas, Pummin Lummin, Crosstown Players, Whoa Nelly!, Seenan, Tsoh Tso, Nuvatukyaovi Sinom Dance Group and Robot Apocalypse.

Each year, a portion of proceeds from Hullabaloo is directed back into the Flagstaff community; since its inception, Hullabaloo has raised over $182,500 for local non-profits. Beneficiaries of the 2026 Hullabaloo festival include Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, Habitat for Humanity and Ballet Folkorico de Colores.

The first 250 attendees will receive free admission with the donation of three cans of food at the gate. Tickets will be available in advance or at the front gate. General admission, VIP and VIP Two-Day ticket options are available, as well as discounted tickets for kids (children five and under are free). VIP and advance ticket purchases will use a separate entrance. Make advance ticket purchases at flaghulla.com.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3612848-0?pid=10317

Price:

General Admission: USD 21.96

Category: Community

Date and Time: 6th June 2026 at 10:00 am to 7th June 2026 at 6:00 pm

Venue details: Wheeler Park, 212 West Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86001, United States