2026 Flagstaff International Film Festival

The Flagstaff International Film Festival is an annual celebration of film’s power to inspire and entertain. Set against Flagstaff’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, this August festival showcases Flagstaff as a cultural hub and stands as a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the art of cinema.

FIFF presents an array of films, from avant-garde dramas and delightful comedies to captivating animations and gripping science fiction, appealing to audiences of all interests and backgrounds. Whether you’re a film aficionado or a casual moviegoer, you’ll enjoy the best of independent cinema from local, national, and international filmmakers. Beyond screenings, FIFF offers Q&A sessions, workshops, and networking events. These gatherings give attendees insight into the filmmaking process and an opportunity to interact with industry professionals and like-minded enthusiasts.

The Flagstaff International Film Festival champions independent filmmakers and innovative stories, drawing a wide range of films across different genres. It’s a diverse and compelling program that reflects the breadth and depth of cinematic storytelling from around the world.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼: Some content may not be suitable for children under 13. Parental discretion is advised.

This year’s special guest is animator Carolyn Gair, best known for her work with Disney, Warner Bros., and Pixar on films and television shows including Curious George, Animaniacs, Tinker Bell, Despicable Me, and The Lorax. Join her for a free masterclass, Storyboards: From Concept to Animatic, on Sunday, August 2, from 10AM - 12PM at Theatrikos downstairs in the Black Box.

