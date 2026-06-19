2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE WATCH PARTY - The Final Match

The Orpheum presents a 2026 Global Soccer Tournament – FREE Watch Party of the FINAL! at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona.

Get PRIORITY entrance up to half an hour before show time when you RESERVE YOUR SPOT

About the event:

Come join the rest of the Soccer community and catch a FREE watch party of the 2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE Watch Party of the FINAL match! (You know which global tournament we mean!)

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot here to make sure you are set!