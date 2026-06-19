2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE WATCH PARTY - The Final Match
2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE WATCH PARTY - The Final Match
The Orpheum presents a 2026 Global Soccer Tournament – FREE Watch Party of the FINAL! at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona.
Get PRIORITY entrance up to half an hour before show time when you RESERVE YOUR SPOT
About the event:
Come join the rest of the Soccer community and catch a FREE watch party of the 2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE Watch Party of the FINAL match! (You know which global tournament we mean!)
Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot here to make sure you are set!
The Orpheum Theater
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Orpheum Theater
(928) 556-1580
marketing.orpheum@gmail.com
The Orpheum Theater
15 W Aspen AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 556-1580
susan.orpheum@gmail.com