© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE WATCH PARTY - The Final Match

2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE WATCH PARTY - The Final Match

The Orpheum presents a 2026 Global Soccer Tournament – FREE Watch Party of the FINAL! at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona.

Get PRIORITY entrance up to half an hour before show time when you RESERVE YOUR SPOT

About the event:
Come join the rest of the Soccer community and catch a FREE watch party of the 2026 Global Soccer Tournament - FREE Watch Party of the FINAL match! (You know which global tournament we mean!)

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot here to make sure you are set!

The Orpheum Theater
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Orpheum Theater
(928) 556-1580
marketing.orpheum@gmail.com
http://orpheumflagstaff.com
The Orpheum Theater
15 W Aspen Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 556-1580
susan.orpheum@gmail.com
http://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/