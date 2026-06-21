2026 Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Annual Rhizome Sale

Join the Prescott Area Iris Society PAIS for our huge Annual Iris Rhizome Sale with hundreds of Iris varieties for sale, multitudes of colors and forms, recent introductions to historics. Our LOCATION is the Former Mortimer Nursery – Prescott, 3166 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott. Come early for best selection. Free admission. Planting and care instructions given. PAIS is a non-profit organization which supports Yavapai College scholarships and community gardens.