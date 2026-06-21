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2026 Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Annual Rhizome Sale

2026 Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Annual Rhizome Sale

Join the Prescott Area Iris Society PAIS for our huge Annual Iris Rhizome Sale with hundreds of Iris varieties for sale, multitudes of colors and forms, recent introductions to historics. Our LOCATION is the Former Mortimer Nursery – Prescott, 3166 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott. Come early for best selection. Free admission. Planting and care instructions given. PAIS is a non-profit organization which supports Yavapai College scholarships and community gardens.

Former Mortimer Nursery - Prescott
05:15 AM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Area Iris Society
623-980-6627
president@prescottirissociety.org
http://prescottirissociety.org

Artist Group Info

Prescott Area Iris Society
president@prescottirissociety.org
http://prescottirissociety.org/
Former Mortimer Nursery - Prescott
3166 Willow Creek Rd
Prescott, Arizona 86301
6024038166
president@prescottirissociety.org
http://prescottirissociety.org/