20th Century Postcards: 100 years of Arizona Postcards
20th Century Postcards: 100 years of Arizona Postcards
Join NAU Librarian Trace Glau for a walk through time, looking at Arizona Postcards ranging from 1900-1999. Learn a brief history of postcards, hear some postcard stories, and explore historic and contemporary views of Arizona and Prescott (some with then and now photos). In addition, there will be two photo albums of Arizona postcards for participants to interact with, many with writings from decades of mailings.
Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov