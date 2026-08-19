© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

28th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market

28th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market

PIAM is Sharlot Hall Museum’s Native American fine arts market, featuring Indigenous art, music, performances, demonstrations, and more. Over 80 top Native artists exhibit artwork in this juried show, showcasing art media ranging from oil painting and beadwork to pottery and weaving.

Cost is $15 for non-members. Members and children under 9 years old are free.

Sharlot Hall Museum
$15
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/