28th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market
28th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market
PIAM is Sharlot Hall Museum’s Native American fine arts market, featuring Indigenous art, music, performances, demonstrations, and more. Over 80 top Native artists exhibit artwork in this juried show, showcasing art media ranging from oil painting and beadwork to pottery and weaving.
Cost is $15 for non-members. Members and children under 9 years old are free.
Sharlot Hall Museum
$15
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org