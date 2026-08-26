Over the weekend of October 10-11, 2026, the 35th Annual Sedona Arts Festival will showcase a diverse lineup of more than 100 juried artists from across the country. Held on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona, this renowned fine art festival will also feature live music, food trucks and more, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Sedona’s red rocks. The festival will run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Considered Sedona’s oldest and largest premier arts event, the Sedona Arts Festival will be celebrating its 35th birthday with award-winning artists working in a wide array of mediums, including glass, painting, metal, woodworking, photography, ceramics and more. The festival enjoys a great mix of returning artists, along with new artists that keep the show fresh and interesting each year.

The Sedona Arts Festival rounds out its offerings with a variety of food truck choices alongside live music throughout the weekend. The lineup will be announced in the fall. Gourmet Row features locally produced kitchen, bath and home items available for sale.

Attendees are sure to enjoy a fabulous fall day in Sedona with amazing art, food, libations and music. For festival/ticket information, please visit www.sedonaartsfestival.org.