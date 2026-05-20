3rd Annual Pollinator Parade!
3rd Annual Pollinator Parade!
Join us for the Pollinator Parade on June 5th!
Momentum Aerial will be marching through downtown, led by stilt walkers and drummers! Participate in the parade, then enjoy their dance and aerial performance in Heritage Square afterward.
Parade attendees should plan to gather downtown at Heritage Square at 4:45 pm on Friday, June 5. The parade will be short and sweet, looping back to Heritage Square by about 5:30 pm for the start of the show.
Dress up and join the fun! This is an ARTx project, proudly presented by Creative Flagstaff!
Heritage Square
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Creative Flagstaff
(928) 779-2300
hello@creativeflagstaff.org
Artist Group Info
Momentum Aerial
info@momentumaerial.org
Heritage Square