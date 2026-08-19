© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

42nd Folk Music Festival

42nd Folk Music Festival

Experience the magic of traditional folk music at the 42nd Folk Music Festival! The event transforms the museum grounds into a lively musical celebration with performances by more than 50 talented groups throughout the day on four stages. Enjoy delicious food, fun activities, and the vibrant sounds of folk music in a festive atmosphere. This event will happen rain or shine.

Sharlot Hall Museum
$15
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/