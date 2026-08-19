42nd Folk Music Festival
42nd Folk Music Festival
Experience the magic of traditional folk music at the 42nd Folk Music Festival! The event transforms the museum grounds into a lively musical celebration with performances by more than 50 talented groups throughout the day on four stages. Enjoy delicious food, fun activities, and the vibrant sounds of folk music in a festive atmosphere. This event will happen rain or shine.
Sharlot Hall Museum
$15
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org