4th Annual Art at Anthem Holiday Festival

Make holiday memories at the 4th Annual Art at Anthem Holiday Arts Festival, December 11–13, 2026, at Outlets North Phoenix! Spend the day discovering unique, handcrafted treasures from more than 60 juried artisans, with everything from original paintings and photography to custom pottery, handcrafted jewelry and authentic Native American art. Whether you’re searching for a special gift or treating yourself to something beautiful, you’ll find plenty of one-of-a-kind pieces to love.

Enjoy a festive weekend filled with live music, delicious food, face painting, balloon tricks, train rides and gourmet cookies for the whole family. Take in the magic of Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree while soaking up the sights, sounds and spirit of the season. It’s the perfect way to enjoy holiday shopping, support talented artisans and make lasting memories with family and friends.

Admission and parking are free! For more information, visit https://oakcreekartsandcraftsshow.com.