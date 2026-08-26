5th Annual Hopi Community Health and Wellness Fair
5th Annual Hopi Community Health and Wellness Fair
5th Annual Hopi Community Health and Wellness Fair promotes community health, safety, wellness bridging art and music as components to healing and wellbeing. A community lunch is provided along with health and safety talks through the day, ending with a concert under the Hopi/Navajo Sky!
Tewa Community Building
Free
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Village of Walpi
9287379556
WalpiHealthFair@gmail.com
Tewa Community Building
Highway 264 MP 392.8Polacca , Arizona 86042
9287379556
walpihealthfair@gmail.com