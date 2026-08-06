9/11 Flagstaff Day of Service
9/11 Flagstaff Day of Service
Join our community for the 9/11 Day of Service at Flagstaff Mall as we honor the spirit of unity and compassion through meaningful service. Explore a variety of hands-on volunteer opportunities, donate blood to help save lives, and connect with local nonprofit organizations at our Volunteer Expo to discover ways to make a difference throughout the year. Whether you can give an hour or an afternoon, everyone is welcome to come together in remembrance through service.
Flagstaff Mall, Flagstaff
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
JustServe.org,AZ
928-864-9831
cmhallows@gmail.com
Flagstaff Mall, Flagstaff
4650 U.S. 89Flagstaff, Arizona 86004