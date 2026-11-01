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A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

Three ghostly guides. One magical night. A journey to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Co-Presented with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival! This chilling yet uplifting adaptation of Charles Dickens’s timeless classic brings Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemptive journey to life with eerie ambiance, striking visuals, and theatrical wonder. A perfect seasonal celebration for families and fans of classic storytelling.

Theatrikos Theatre Company
$25 - $37
Every 5 weeks through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatrikos Theatre Company
(928) 774-1662
theatre@theatrikos.com
http://www.theatrikos.com
Theatrikos Theatre Company
11 West Cherry Avenue
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287741662
theatre@theatrikos.com
https://theatrikos.com/