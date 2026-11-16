Witness the story of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Justus Burkitt, and brought to the stage this winter.

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption.

This music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Yuletide classic, with familiar characters and ghosts in the spirit of the holidays.