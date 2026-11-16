A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
Witness the story of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Justus Burkitt, and brought to the stage this winter.
Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption.
This music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Yuletide classic, with familiar characters and ghosts in the spirit of the holidays.
Theatrikos Theatre Company
25 - 37
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Shakespreare Festival
ticketing@flagshakes.org
Artist Group Info
Theatrikos Theatre Company
tickets@theatrikos.com
Theatrikos Theatre Company
11 West Cherry AvenueFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287741662
theatre@theatrikos.com