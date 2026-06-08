A Flag Fourth
A Flag Fourth
Join us for another year of A Flag Fourth, the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra’s annual celebration of our independence! The orchestra will perform a family-friendly, free patriotic concert at Pepsi Amphitheater on the Fourth of July. Doors open at 2 PM and the concert begins at 3 PM.
Before the concert come and experience an instrument petting zoo for children, and grab a yummy bite from local food trucks. Parking for the event is free at Fort Tuthill.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
9287745107
info@flagstaffsymphony.org
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
the Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Complex, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 8600.Flagstaff , Arizona 8600