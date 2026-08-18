A Galaxy in Diné Bizaad: Sǫʼtah Anaaʼ: Siih Náhásdlįį Film Screening
A Galaxy in Diné Bizaad: Sǫʼtah Anaaʼ: Siih Náhásdlįį Film Screening
In partnership with the Navajo Nation Museum, Coconino Center for the Arts presents a free public screening of Sǫʼtah Anaaʼ: Siih Náhásdlįį, the Navajo-language dub of Star Wars: A New Hope.
Presented as part of NightVisions: AMBER, the screening invites us to consider our relationship to the stars through a distinctly Diné lens—bringing together language, culture, imagination, and the night sky.
Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300