A Galaxy in Diné Bizaad: Sǫʼtah Anaaʼ: Siih Náhásdlįį Film Screening

In partnership with the Navajo Nation Museum, Coconino Center for the Arts presents a free public screening of Sǫʼtah Anaaʼ: Siih Náhásdlįį, the Navajo-language dub of Star Wars: A New Hope.⁠

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Presented as part of NightVisions: AMBER, the screening invites us to consider our relationship to the stars through a distinctly Diné lens—bringing together language, culture, imagination, and the night sky.⁠