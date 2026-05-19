'A Great Awakening' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “A Great Awakening” showing May 29-June 4 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“A Great Awakening” tells the true story of an unlikely friendship between the Reverend George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin that resulted in one of the most defining moments in American history.

With the colonies on the brink of collapse, the Reverend George Whitefield ignites the first Great Awakening, uniting an entire generation with his thundering and faithful sermons and proclamations of liberty. In a miraculous turn of events, one of Whitefield’s closest friends and greatest promoters becomes none other than Benjamin Franklin.

With the nation’s freedom hanging in the balance, the founders discover true liberty cannot only be written into law — it must be awakened in the hearts of the people.

Through epic historical settings, powerful performances, and a story rooted in both faith and friendship, “A Great Awakening” invites audiences to rediscover a pivotal chapter in American history. As the film reveals, before the Revolution came a Revelation, a spiritual awakening that stirred a generation and helped shape the birth of a nation.

“A Great Awakening” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres May 29-June 4. Showtimes will be Friday, May 29 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, May 31 at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2 at 4:00 p.m.; Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.; and Thursday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

