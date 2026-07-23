A Multicultural Musical Journey of 250 Years

Beginning with the fiddle tunes of George Washington’s era, the program traces the evolution of our nation’s musical traditions through Celtic, Native American, Hispanic, Appalachian, early jazz, country, rock, and contemporary original music. Along the way, audiences will hear fascinating stories, discover unexpected historical connections, and experience how musical traditions have continually blended and evolved across generations.

Presented by Wild Steps as part of the America 250 commemoration, this family-friendly performance invites audiences to become part of the experience through simple dances, rhythm activities, and interactive participation.