'A Nice Indian Boy' Film and Bollywood Event

In honor of Pride Month, the Sedona International Film Festival, in partnership with Unify Sedona, invites the community to a vibrant and joyful evening of film and festivities on Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 PM at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The evening will feature a special screening of the acclaimed film “A Nice Indian Boy” — a heartfelt and humorous story that explores identity, family, and love through a culturally rich lens. Following the screening, guests are invited to continue the celebration with a lively Bollywood-style party in the theatre courtyard.

The post-film reception will include dessert platters, beverages, and a festive costume contest, encouraging attendees to embrace the color, music, and flair of Bollywood. Guests are encouraged to “pull out your inner Bollywood” and come dressed to impress for an evening filled with energy, inclusivity, and celebration.

ABOUT THE FILM

When Naveen (Karan Soni, Deadpool) brings his fiancé Jay (multiple Tony-award winner Jonathan Groff) home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. With a starry cast, “A Nice Indian Boy” is a charming, lovely, heartwarming film that makes audiences smile.

This special Pride Month event — sponsored by Unify Sedona — highlights the power of storytelling and community, bringing people together through film, culture, and shared joy.

“A Nice Indian Boy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. All tickets are $10 each. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. To order tickets online, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

