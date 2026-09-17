The Sedona International Film Festival is once again proud to present Red Rocks Magic “A Night of The Mentalist” for an encore performance — an extraordinary audience-driven magical experience — on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This is Sedona’s #1 magic experience!

Mentalist Brett Barry presents his mind-boggling Sedona-themed magic show, exploring the incredible power of the mind and the unseen connections we have to one another. Red Rocks Magic is a "sleights of mind" tour-de-force, with extensive audience interaction and this will not be your typical magic show.

The 75-minute journey promises an afternoon of “mind-to-mind” magic and apparent ESP that will leave guests energized, inspired and amazed.

Surrounded by the incredible beauty and palette of the rich desert colors of Sedona, Red Rocks Magic incorporates the magic of this stunning environment.

This is NOT hypnosis or a psychic show and Brett is not a medium (and will not speak to your dear departed). Rather, he is an intuitive entertainer looking to bring the audience together for a fun shared experience. But this won’t be your everyday magic show. Fo example, he will open a fully locked and borrowed iPhone and somehow know the name of an audience member’s childhood pet.

Brett Barry will act as your guide and “chef,” serving up thoughts and moments of impossibility — destinations unknown. He admits that he often picks up on thoughts by paying attention to little things that most people often never notice. But he does. He doesn’t read minds – he reads people.

The audience will make their own choices and the audience will make their own decisions. Yet somehow, Brett Barry (often) knows. He promises that everything during the show will be UNREAL. So, fasten your seatbelts for an unexpected ride of exquisite entertainment.

Brett Barry has performed for hundreds of audiences across the country since 2013, including numerous Fortune 500 organizations such as Uber, Goldman Sachs, and Amex. He is also a creator and innovator in the mystery arts, and acted as a consultant for many well-known luminaries on TV and stage.

He is again thrilled to bring his curated Red Rocks Magic experience to the gorgeous Mary D. Fisher theater in Sedona!

All tickets include a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Mentalist Brett Barry either before or after the show. Performance tickets often vanish quickly after release, so we suggest buying early.

Learn more about the Red Rocks Magic show at www.RedRocksMagic.com

Join us for “A Night of The Mentalist” on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $40 general admission and $50 for VIP seating (first three rows and includes a complimentary glass of wine (21 and over) or a soda/water upon arrival.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

