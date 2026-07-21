'A Serious Man' Film Screening

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the ‘Living with Purpose: Why Are We Here?’ film series at the Mary Fisher Theatre — every Thursday in August.

Every human wonders why they are here. There are those who believe we are born with a plan, and that our lives, challenges, and relationships are meant to teach us lessons of compassion, perseverance, and patience. Others believe that life is a random occurrence without meaning. This series explores the meaning of life, and our purpose here on earth.

“A Serious Man” is the first film in the series on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay and stars Richard Kind and Michael Stuhlbarg.

“A Serious Man” (2009) is a dark comedy by the Coen Brothers. Set in 1967, it follows a mild-mannered Jewish physics professor. As his life inexplicably unravels — his wife demands a divorce, an anonymous caller tries to sabotage his academic tenure, and a student attempts blackmail — he desperately seeks answers from his faith, only to find the universe remains utterly indifferent.

“A Serious Man” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

