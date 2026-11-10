'A Talent for Murder' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Talent for Murder” showing Nov. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

This smoldering chamber thriller from Anton Corbijn stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich as opponents in a strange confrontation between a youthful literary agent and The Talented Mr. Ripley author Patricia Highsmith.

“A Talent for Murder” follows a mysterious young man from a New York publisher (Ehrenreich) who is sent to Switzerland to persuade the renowned writer Patricia Highsmith (Mirren) to write one final installment of the Ripley anthology.

As the pair seek to bring one of literature’s most unforgettable sociopaths back to life, a mysterious woman (Olivia Cooke) appears in town, and life and fiction begin to blur.

Director Anton Corbijn crafts a delicious, twisted thriller that both celebrates the undeniable legacy of Highsmith’s writing and interrogates the darkness that lies beneath the surface of high society.

“A Talent for Murder” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Nov. 20-25. Showtimes will be Friday and Monday, Nov. 20 and 23 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

