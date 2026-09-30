© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter

A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter

Join us for A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter, a wine festival celebrating the building's 100th birthday and The Betsy's grand opening in downtown Prescott. Enjoy tastings and pours from distributor partners, food included with every ticket, entertainment, giveaways and surprises. Open to members and the public; 21+ with valid ID. Presale tickets $40 members / $50 public through Oct 7.

The Betsy Wine Bar
Presale $40 members / $50 public through Oct 7
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Betsy Wine Bar
(928) 515-4093
maddie@thebetsy.co
https://www.thebetsy.co
The Betsy Wine Bar
211 N. Granite Street
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 515-4093
maddie@thebetsy.co
https://www.thebetsy.co