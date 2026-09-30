A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter
A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter
Join us for A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter, a wine festival celebrating the building's 100th birthday and The Betsy's grand opening in downtown Prescott. Enjoy tastings and pours from distributor partners, food included with every ticket, entertainment, giveaways and surprises. Open to members and the public; 21+ with valid ID. Presale tickets $40 members / $50 public through Oct 7.
The Betsy Wine Bar
Presale $40 members / $50 public through Oct 7
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Betsy Wine Bar
(928) 515-4093
maddie@thebetsy.co
The Betsy Wine Bar
211 N. Granite StreetPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 515-4093
maddie@thebetsy.co