Join us for A Toast to 100 Years: The Betsy's Opening Chapter, a wine festival celebrating the building's 100th birthday and The Betsy's grand opening in downtown Prescott. Enjoy tastings and pours from distributor partners, food included with every ticket, entertainment, giveaways and surprises. Open to members and the public; 21+ with valid ID. Presale tickets $40 members / $50 public through Oct 7.