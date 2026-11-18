Join us for the PERFECT kick-off to the holiday season! Award-winning, renowned tribute artist Michael Ross Nugent comes to Sedona with his acclaimed live concert “A Tribute to Michael Bublé Christmas” on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Attention fans of singers and swing, baby boomers, young people with old souls and Michael Bublé fans! It's an evening of sophistication and class!

Vegas Entertainer, Michael Ross Nugent, always delivers a dynamic show for his audiences. His vocals are executed flawlessly with beautifully written arrangements true to the original Michael Bublé recordings. This special Christmas show captures the warmth, elegance, and magic of the season, bringing beloved classics to life for an unforgettable evening of festive entertainment.

Michael has a genuine love for the standards, and his versatility crosses over to many popular songs originally recorded by some of the world’s top artists, including Ray Charles, Van Morrison, the Eagles, The Drifters and The Beatles.

Performing nationally at theatres, casinos and corporate events, Michael always charms his audiences and will take you on an unbelievable journey of Bublé’s greatest hits.

"Michael performs an excellent interpretation of The Great American Songbook and his tribute to Michael Bublé is superb! His voice is amazing, and his stage presence is that of a star!" — Las Vegas Review Journal

There will be two performances of “A Tribute to Michael Bublé Christmas” on Nov. 28 and 29. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 29. Tickets are $30 in advance; and $35 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Michael Ross Nugent in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

