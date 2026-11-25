The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to welcome back GRAMMY-nominated recording artist David Arkenstone for a very special holiday performance — “A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends” — live on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Returning to Sedona by popular demand, “A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends” is a fun and lively holiday concert featuring world-class musicians, heartwarming seasonal favorites, and David’s signature musical magic. This year’s performance features the extraordinary Drew Ryn on vocals, bringing even more excitement and holiday cheer to this unforgettable celebration. It’s a festive evening not to be missed!

About David Arkenstone

From concert halls and fantasy realms to some of the world’s most celebrated network sporting events, David Arkenstone’s music has become the soundtrack to millions of listeners’ lives—inviting audiences of all ages into breathtaking worlds of imagination, wonder, and adventure.

Since the release of his acclaimed debut album, Valley in the Clouds, David Arkenstone has become one of the most prolific and captivating composers, multi-instrumentalists, and musical storytellers of our time, earning five GRAMMY® nominations along the way. With more than 70 albums and over 2 billion streams worldwide, his extraordinary body of work spans film and television scores, music for World of Warcraft and the D&D Dungeon Masters actual play series, and unforgettable NBC Sports themes for the Kentucky Derby, Premier League soccer, and U.S. Women’s Figure Skating.

About Drew Ryn

Drew Ryn is a pop singer-songwriter known for powerhouse vocals, emotionally honest songwriting, and her bubbly personality you can find in her rapidly growing online presence.

Originally from Arizona and now based in Nashville, Drew first captured national attention as a Top 6 finalist on The X Factor. More recently, she returned to the national stage as a finalist on American Idol, once again showcasing the powerful voice and emotional delivery that have defined her career.

Beyond television, Drew has built a career as an independent artist and songwriter, reaching millions of listeners with her music. Her collaboration “Skeletons” with Kings has amassed millions of streams, along with her song “Orchestra” that was created by taking 3 random words and writing a song with them which drew in millions of views on TikTok alone. Her original music continues to explore love, heartbreak, faith, and many personal stories.

Drew’s story has also extended beyond music. She has delivered a TEDx talk and spent years traveling the country speaking and performing for young people through anti-bullying programs, using her own experiences to connect with audiences both on and off the stage.

At the center of it all is a voice made for big songs and a songwriter drawn to authenticity, humor and a deep connection with her audience.

“A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends” takes the stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7pm. Tickets are $30 General Admission and $25 for Film Festival Members. There are VIP tickets available for $45 (or $40 for Film Festival Members) which include premium seating, lanyard with tour laminate, signed photo and FREE CD. Call 928-282-1177 to order tickets by phone or visit the box office at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. To order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.