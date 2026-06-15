Adult Crafts-To-Go: The Cartographer's Flowerpot

Unearth a Story and let your imagination grow this summer in this season's adult Crafts-To-Go project, the Cartographer's Flowerpot. Patrons taking this craft home will decoupage a map onto the lower half of a terracotta pot, and will paint the rim copper-gold (copper in honor of our state, and gold in theme with the Summer Reading Program). Each kit will include a packet of seeds. Kits are generously supported by the Friends of the Prescott Public Library and can be picked up at the Ask a Librarian desk while supplies last. For more information, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526.