Adult Summer Reading: Unearth a Story

"Summer Reading isn't just for kids! From June 1 through July 25, adults 19+ can “Unearth a Story” during the Adult Summer Reading Challenge. Unravel the mystery of a local lost gold mine, explore Arizona history, and celebrate the 250th birthday of America as you imagine yourself not only as a reader, but as an archaeologist, puzzle-solver, and keeper of clues. Participants will collect stamps in a special treasure diary by completing a variety of challenges and puzzles.

Treasure diaries and stamps can be collected at the Ask a Librarian desk on the second floor of the library. Patrons who collect at least one stamp will earn a gift card to the Friends of the Prescott Public Library book sale and an entry into a grand prize drawing. Patrons who complete more challenges will also earn additional entries into the drawing. Grand prize winners will be contacted by July 31. This program is presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library."