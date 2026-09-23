All Ages Pinewood Derby

This year's Flagstaff Festival of Science is “Driven by Curiosity," so we're holding our very own pinewood derby! Adults, teens, and kids are invited to create their own pinewood derby cars at home and bring them to the library on the day of the race to compete on a gravity-run racetrack.

Cars must be built to following specifications (based off Scouting America’s Pinewood Derby Rules)

Width shall not exceed 2-3/4 inches.

Length shall not exceed 7 inches.

Weight shall not exceed 5 ounces.

No lubricating oil may be used. Axles may be lubricated with powdered graphite or silicone.

The car shall not ride on any kind of spring.

The car must be free-wheeling, with no starting devices.

No loose materials of any kind are allowed in the car.

Cars may be made out of any materials that meet the above specifications: wood, Legos, plastic, etc.

Registration is required; register below.

This event is part of the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Find other exciting events at https://scifest.org/

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.