'All My Sons' National Theatre of London

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “All My Sons” showing in Sedona on June 5, 7 and 10 on the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) feature in a five-star, triumphantly acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s classic play, from visionary director Ivo Van Hove (A View from the Bridge) — filmed live from London’s West End.

One family, the heart of the American dream. When wartime delivers profits for Joe, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Will peacetime bring peace of mind, or will he be confronted by the consequence of his actions?

“Bryan Cranston is magnetic in this masterful staging.” — Independent

“Stupendously well-acted.” — Financial Times

“An astonishing piece of theatre.” — Standard

The National Theatre of London productions in Sedona are generously sponsored by Chuck Marr.

“All My Sons” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday and Thursday., June 7 and 10 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

