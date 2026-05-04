"All Things Are Possible" Live Event with Paul Skaggs

All Things Are Possible – Live Experience with Paul Skaggs

Join us for an evening of live music, connection, and inspiration set against the backdrop of Sedona, Arizona.

Paul Skaggs—guitarist, singer, and songwriter—invites you into an immersive live experience where music and message come together. All Things Are Possible is more than a performance; it’s an evening designed to uplift, encourage, and create space to slow down and reconnect.

Through heartfelt lyrics and expressive guitar work, Paul creates a sound that reflects the spirit of Sedona—grounded, peaceful, and expansive.

Event Details

Date: May 9

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Arizona Time)

Location: HumanKind – Sedona, Arizona

Experience Includes

Live acoustic performance by Paul Skaggs with support from Renick Turley

Intimate, inspiring atmosphere

Light refreshments served after the performance

Opportunity to connect and unwind with 2 hours of live music

What to Expect

This is a relaxed, welcoming environment where guests can enjoy live performance in a meaningful way. Whether you’re a longtime listener or discovering Paul’s music for the first time, the evening centers around presence, connection, and possibility.

Come as you are. Bring a friend. Take part in a night where music meets intention.

Tickets

Tickets are limited to keep the experience personal and intimate. We recommend securing your spot early.