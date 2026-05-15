America 250: Classical Composers Born in America

While European composers have long been celebrated, American composers such as John Tufts, James Lyon, and Louis Gottschalk remain underrecognized despite comparable quality and influence. Early U.S. music was shaped by European immigrants like Charles Theodore Pachelbel, but the 19th century saw the rise of native-born composers, from the sacred First New England School to Romantic figures like Benjamin Lang and Amy Beach. In the 20th century, American music forged its own identity, most notably through jazz, with composers like George Gershwin blending American styles with European tradition. As we mark our nation's semiquincentennial, learn about and celebrate American composers! Dulais Rhys, Ph.D has been a professional musician for over 30 years and has Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Wales. Rhys also studied composition and conducting at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, Maryland. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.