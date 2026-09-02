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'American Doctor' Film Premiere

'American Doctor' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “American Doctor” showing Sept. 11-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Poh Si Teng, “American Doctor” follows three American physicians — Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian — united by a single oath to save lives.

Dr. Thaer Ahmad is measured and strategic, Dr. Mark Perlmutter is blunt and wears his heart on his sleeve, and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa is media-savvy and prolific. Filmed in unfolding, on-the-ground scenes, the story follows them from a Gazan hospital under siege, to the halls of Congress.

Together they fight to keep a promise to their Palestinian colleagues and patients, to continue the struggle where it matters most: the United States.

After volunteering in besieged hospitals in Gaza, they return home determined to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind.

"Filled with courage and chaos." — The Hollywood Reporter

"An emotional gut punch of a film." — Screen International

"Dares its audience not to look away." — Variety

“American Doctor” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 11-15. Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Sep 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com