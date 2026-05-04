© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Hertiage Day – A Frontier Family 4th Celebration

American Hertiage Day – A Frontier Family 4th Celebration

Celebrate American Heritage Day, a NEW annual tradition honoring the 4th of July that captures the charm of an all-American Independence Day. Enjoy old-fashioned games, delicious food, live music, and family-friendly fun in a historic setting. More details to come!

Sharlot Hall Museum
$5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/