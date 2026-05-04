American Hertiage Day – A Frontier Family 4th Celebration
American Hertiage Day – A Frontier Family 4th Celebration
Celebrate American Heritage Day, a NEW annual tradition honoring the 4th of July that captures the charm of an all-American Independence Day. Enjoy old-fashioned games, delicious food, live music, and family-friendly fun in a historic setting. More details to come!
Sharlot Hall Museum
$5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org