'American Pachuco' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez” showing Sept. 3-10 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Against political resistance and industry skepticism, Luis Valdez pushes Chicano storytelling from the fields to the film screen with “Zoot Suit” and “La Bamba”, crafting iconic works that challenge, celebrate, and expand America’s story.

An auteur emerges from America’s underclass: from migrant farmworker to revolutionary artist, Luis Valdez changed American culture. In the 1960s, his El Teatro Campesino performed on flatbed trucks and helped mobilize workers to win the first farmworker union contract. His “Zoot Suiet” was the first Chicano play on Broadway.

Despite critical rejection that killed the show, he persevered, creating “La Bamba” — a breakout blockbuster that authentically depicted Mexican American life to the world. Now in its 60th year, El Teatro continues to be a beacon for Latino/a creators. This is the story of an artist who gave voice to the overlooked and opened pathways for generations.

The film features Lou Diamond Phillips, Cheech Marin, labor activist Dolores Huerta, Linda Ronstadt, and Edward James Olmos (who narrates the film, reprising the role of “Zoot Suit’s” El Pachuco).

“Inventive and engaging.” — The Playlist

“Enlightening and entertaining.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Sept. 3-10. Showtimes will be Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4, 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 and 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

