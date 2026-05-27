AMPlified Hops Beer Fest presented by Hensley Beverage takes place at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with live performance by Crazy Train an Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Group.

Calling all craft beer lovers and rock fans alike to spend a summer afternoon in the cool mountain air at the Amplified Hops Beer Fest presented by Hensley Beverage at Pepsi Amphitheater. Attendees receive 24 beer samples from local, national, and regional participating breweries. Closing the evening is Crazy Train, America’s Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Group, known for delivering classic rock hits and an immersive rock concert experience. VIP and General Admission tickets available on PepsiAmp.com