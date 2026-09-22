'An Artist Reflects with Clarinet' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Artist Reflects with Clarinet” on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 7 p.m.

This is the Sedona premiere presentation of "An Artist Reflects with Clarinet" — a documentary that explores the significance of painting as an art-form in our modern world. In 67 minutes, Paul Davids unveils his passion for art that led him to create hundreds of Impressionist oil paintings, and he performs the flowing clarinet improvisations throughout the film.

The film explores issues including: What do oil paintings contribute to elevating the human spirit that photography, films and AI cannot? “An Artist Reflects with Clarinet” is produced and edited by Paul Davids and Hollace Davids, Sedona residents whose many feature films (including "Jesus in India," "Marilyn Monroe Declassified" and "The Life After Death Project 1, 2 and 3") have been screened at the Mary Fisher Theater.

"An Artist Reflects with Clarinet" has won the award for Best Experimental Film at the London Vision Film Awards and the Palm Springs Underground Film Festival where Paul also won for Best Director of an Experimental Film. It has also been nominated as Best Documentary Feature at many other festivals.

This screening is a double-feature, presenting first the 24-minute dramatic short "Examination," a "Twilight Zone" type of story Paul made in his twenties when he was one of the first fellowship students at the American Film Institute Center for Advanced Film Studies.

Paul and Hollace Davids will host the film and Q&A discussion.

“An Artist Reflects with Clarinet” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

