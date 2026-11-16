An Evening with Spring Stewardship Institute at Willow Bend
An Evening with Spring Stewardship Institute at Willow Bend
Join the Spring Stewardship Institute (SSI) at Willow Bend Environmental Education Center for an engaging evening exploring the remarkable springs that sustain life across the Southwest.
Learn about SSI's mission, history, and current work to understand, protect, and restore spring ecosystems. The evening will include:
Screening of a short SSI film
Introduction to spring ecosystems and their importance
Presentations from SSI staff
Community Q&A and discussion
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org