Angels Band 5 - “Songs That Matter”, featuring a Tribute to Dolly Parton
Angels Band 5 - “Songs That Matter”, featuring a Tribute to Dolly Parton
Angels Band 5 - “Songs That Matter”, featuring a Tribute to Dolly Parton
Salt of the Earth / Meg Bohrman/ Tom & Christa Agostino
Thurs, October 15, 7pm $20, Elks Crystal Hall, Third Floor
The Angels Band concerts celebrate the songs of "those that came before" and continue to inspire, and whose songs we continue to sing. Songs That Matter will feature a Tribute to Dolly Parton a very special addition to the Angels Band.
Elks Crystal Hall, 3rd floor
20-30
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Folk Sessions
1928-830-0607
tom@folksessions.com
Artist Group Info
tom@folksessions.com
Elks Crystal Hall, 3rd floor
117 E. Gurley St.Prescott, Arizona 86301
928.777.1370