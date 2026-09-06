Angels Band 5 - “Songs That Matter”, featuring a Tribute to Dolly Parton

Salt of the Earth / Meg Bohrman/ Tom & Christa Agostino

Thurs, October 15, 7pm $20, Elks Crystal Hall, Third Floor

The Angels Band concerts celebrate the songs of "those that came before" and continue to inspire, and whose songs we continue to sing. Songs That Matter will feature a Tribute to Dolly Parton a very special addition to the Angels Band.

