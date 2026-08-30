Anthropology/Archaeology Walk @ Red Rock State Park

Red Rock State Park has been a destination for Native Americans for several millennia. Most of the ancient features found in the park are from the Sinagua culture dating about 1100 to 1425 AD. The guide will point out the various archaeological features visible from park trails and interpret them into the wider context of regional Sinagua sites. This program begins with a presentation in the theater followed by a walk along easy to moderate trails. This program is included with park entrance fees. However, due to limited group size, reservations are required. Please call 928-282-6907 to make reservations.