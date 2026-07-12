On August 1, the walls of the Jerome Artists Cooperative will be adorned with visions of the open highway. Michele Cokl Naylor unveils her new mixed-media show, “Arizona Road Trip,” recalling carefree adventures and simpler times.

The show is a journey down memory lane, capturing the essence of family vacations and youthful summers. It’s all here, the scenery, sense of discovery, kitschy roadside culture, even backseat games to keep the kids busy. The imaginative display is filled with color and humor.

Naylor also creates small dioramas called Tiny Art in a Tin. She utilizes vintage Cracker Jack and gumball prizes along with old maps, road signs, advertisements, gum wrappers, game pieces, cacti, and more, evoking childhood memories.

“Arizona Road Trip” opens Saturday, August 1, with a special reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Naylor will be present to discuss her work. Refreshments will be served and the early rock and roll soundtrack will have the joint jumping. The event will be part of the popular Jerome Art Walk, which includes several participating shops and galleries. “Arizona Road Trip” runs through September 29.

The Jerome Artists Cooperative is located at 502 Main Street in downtown Jerome. For more information: 928-639-4276, www.jeromecoop.com.

Learn more about Michele Cokl Naylor at www.michelecoklnaylor.com.

