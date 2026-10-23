Make a weekend of it in Old Town Cottonwood at the Arizona Wine Country Artists Village! From November 20–22, explore a vibrant outdoor showcase of fine art and handcrafted treasures, meet the artists behind the work, and experience the creativity that makes each piece unique.

Spend the day browsing original artwork, watching live demonstrations, and discovering one-of-a-kind pieces to take home or give as holiday gifts. Bring the whole family to enjoy the hands-on children’s art tent, and join the community scavenger hunt and raffle featuring donated artist originals, with entries eligible for a $500 cash grand prize drawing.

Set in the heart of Arizona wine country at Old Town Activity Park, the event is just steps from Main Street’s charming boutiques, local restaurants, and wine tasting rooms. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy a fall weekend, support regional artists, and find something truly special along the way.

Event Details: Join us November 20–22, 2026, at Old Town Activity Park, 187 E. Pima Street, Cottonwood, AZ. The event runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is family- and pet-friendly.

Plan your visit at https://artists-village.com.