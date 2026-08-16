Art Appreciation for Kids
Art Appreciation for Kids
"Discover the world of 3D art and sculpture, then create your own clay sculpture. For children, ages 6-10. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.
Art Appreciation for Kids is presented by the Prescott Art Docents, a volunteer organization dedicated to sharing a love of art, with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov