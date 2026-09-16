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Art Appreciation for Kids

Art Appreciation for Kids

Explore George Seurat's pointillism and use of optical blending, then paint fall trees in Seurat style. For children, ages 6-10. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Art Appreciation for Kids is presented by the Prescott Art Docents, a volunteer organization dedicated to sharing a love of art, with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info