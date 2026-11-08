ART FOR EVERYONE Garage Sale - 100 Pieces at #100 or Less!
ART FOR EVERYONE Garage Sale - 100 Pieces at #100 or Less!
Skip the usual garage sale junk and head to this exclusive, art-only event in Prescott. Featuring a large collection of mostly original artwork and framed prints, this sale showcases beautiful southwestern landscapes, native figures, and other genres and styles; bronze, alabaster, and ironwood sculptures; with at least 100 pieces at $100, or less. A chance to own authentic art without the retail price tag.
Priivate Home - Garage transformed to mini-gallery
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Individual
Priivate Home - Garage transformed to mini-gallery
714 City LightsPrescott, Arizona 86303-5952
6785510120
lgoldinger@comcast.net