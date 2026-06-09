Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard
Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard
View this exhibit of large colorful murals by NAU art students while enjoying music by Wild Irish Fiddle.
The art seeks to promote inclusion, challenge oppression and to focus on social change for marginalized voices.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org