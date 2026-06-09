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Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard

Semillas

Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard

View this exhibit of large colorful murals by NAU art students while enjoying music by Wild Irish Fiddle.
The art seeks to promote inclusion, challenge oppression and to focus on social change for marginalized voices.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.org
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com