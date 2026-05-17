Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard
Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard
Join us on First Friday to view social justice themed murals by NAU students and hear a talk by Professor Tony Quevas. Refreshments at 6 pm, with music by Sennan Bhatti.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org