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Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard

Art for Social Justice: Voices Unheard

Join us on First Friday to view social justice themed murals by NAU students and hear a talk by Professor Tony Quevas. Refreshments at 6 pm, with music by Sennan Bhatti.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.org
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com