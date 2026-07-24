Artist Hopid Reflections: A Conversation between Ed Kabotie and Neil David Sr.

Join us to hear from two renowned artists sharing stories and reflections on Artist Hopid. Neil David Sr. and Ed Kabotie’s father, Michael Kabotie, were two of the founding members of Artist Hopid, a groundbreaking collective founded in 1973 by five visionary Hopi artists: Michael Kabotie, Delbridge Honanie, Terrance Talaswaima, Neil David Sr., and Milland Lomakema. View the exhibit, Artist Hopid Unveiled, before or after the talk.

Free for MNA members. Free with regular museum admission.