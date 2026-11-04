Arvel Bird's Mythical Animal Totems Concert

We are delighted to invite you to an extraordinary evening with the acclaimed violinist Arvel Bird, affectionately known as "The Celtic Indian”. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 4:00 pm at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, for a performance that promises to be truly spellbinding.

This concert features the debut of Arvel’s latest series, "Mythical Animal Totems," alongside brand-new music and videos from his signature "Animal Totems" collection. For centuries, legends of supernatural beasts and fantasy creatures have captivated our imaginations. Arvel brings these myths to life through powerful orchestral rock compositions that capture the raw energy of the Azure Dragon, the transformative spirit of the Phoenix, the grace of the Unicorn, the divine allure of the Mermaid, and the formidable strength of the White Tiger, among others.

Arvel’s mastery of the violin seamlessly weaves together genres of classical, rock, Celtic, Latin, and folk influences into a mystical tapestry of sound. To complete the immersive experience, his music will be accompanied by the stunning visual artistry of Karen Reedstrom. Using cutting-edge technology, she has created captivating “mini-cinematic movies" that will light up OTCA's ‘cyclorama’ rear screen and provide a beautiful backdrop themed to Arvel’s musical performance.

About Arvel Bird:

Celtic fusion recording artist, Arvel Bird, is known around the world for his dramatic connection between Celtic and Native American traditions, creating a musical experience that audiences love. Dubbed “Lord of the Strings” by fans and music critics, his music evokes the soul of North American history and is thoroughly entertaining, but also enlightening and humanizing. In a language and experience that captures the hearts and imagination of his audience. Reviewers have said, “He’s emotional without being condescending, intellectual without being pretentious.” One measure of any art form is when the medium is so finely executed that it becomes transparent, allowing its message to be seen, heard, and felt. Arvel Bird is known for this level of performance art.

As a violinist, flutist, and composer, Arvel was named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine as one of the top 4 favorite Native American Musicians, along with Buffy St. Marie and R. Carlos Nakai.

When asked about his diverse background, Arvel explained, “I studied classical music for 11 years primarily so I could learn to play the violin and then go in my own direction. Celtic music was where I branched out first. It’s much like classical music in that it takes a lot of technique to play. It’s demanding and precise with a lot of ornamentation both with the left hand and the bow hand. Of course, I have played a lot of other styles of music like Old Time fiddle, bluegrass, country, blues, jazz, and rock, but I always maintained my chops by playing Celtic music.”

Join us for this very unique concert experience, featuring the debut of Arvel’s latest series, "Mythical Animal Totems," alongside brand-new music and videos from his signature "Animal Totems" collection.

Arvel Bird will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Arvel Bird in the lobby after the show.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

